Police investigating Rock Hill homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Rock Hill.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Calhoun Street after a 39-year-old man was found in a yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are encouraged to call the Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division at 803-329-7293.
The investigation is ongoing.
