Lawson, S. Carolina host Stetson

TEAM LEADERS: Lawson has put up 16.1 points to lead the charge for the Gamecocks. Maik Kotsar is also a primary contributor, producing 9.6 points and six rebounds per game. In the other locker room, this game represents a Columbia homecoming for junior Christiaan Jones, who's averaged 8.4 points this year. Freshmen Perry and Mahamadou Diawara have helped Jones with leadership duties, as Perry has averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Diawara's put up 13.8 points and seven rebounds per game.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.