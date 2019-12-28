Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York get its second win in six games. Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Lundqvist improved to 3-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season while stopping 125 of 132 shots in the wins. Lucas Wallmark had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, which has lost three straight after a 6-0-1 stretch.