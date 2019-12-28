Dry today but rain chances return for Sunday and Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It hasn’t felt like Christmas and it won’t start now. The mild weather continues through the weekend and into Monday. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Today will be dry but there is a chance for showers at just about any time on Sunday. The heaviest rain will arrive Sunday night and Monday morning. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. A First Alert has been issued from Sunday into the first part of Monday.