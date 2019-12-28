Dry today but rain chances return for Sunday and Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It hasn’t felt like Christmas and it won’t start now. The mild weather continues through the weekend and into Monday. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Today will be dry but there is a chance for showers at just about any time on Sunday. The heaviest rain will arrive Sunday night and Monday morning. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. A First Alert has been issued from Sunday into the first part of Monday.
We will get a break from the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be dry and highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s.
The rain pays us another visit Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will still be fairly mild for January though. With lows above freezing and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, we still don’t have much of a threat for winter weather.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
