Suspected pipe bombs found in bag on side of road in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies found four suspected pipe bombs inside a duffel bag on the side of the road in Cleveland County Thursday.
Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office were doing a search on Pleasant Hill Church Road for evidence in an “unrelated matter” when they made the discovery.
They found a red duffel bag along the side of the road, and after opening it, they found ammunition, black powder and four devices that appeared to be pipe bombs.
Gaston County’s Hazardous Device Unit was called to assist and were able to detonate all four devices.
There were no injuries, but an investigation is currently underway to determine who may have placed the bag there. The bag was wet and appeared to have been there for a couple of days.
Anyone with any information should call the sheriff’s office at 704 484 4822.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.