Old Stone House in Rowan open this weekend for colonial Christmas

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A truly unique Christmas celebration will take place in Rowan County this weekend with the Rowan Museum hosting its 35th annual German Christmas Celebration at the Old Stone House on Saturday and Sunday.
The Old Stone House near Granite Quarry will be decorated as it would have been during pre-Revolutionary era with natural greenery, dried flowers, herbs, fruits and berries.
Tours of the historic house and the recreation of a colonial family’s Christmas celebration in Rowan County will highlight the weekend. Guides in period costumes will be on site, and guests will enjoy learning about customs and participating in crafts.
The Mecklenburg Militia will be on hand firing muskets and skirmishing, there will be open fire cooking with lots of samples, as well as music, children’s games, and more.
The house is located at 770 Old Stone House Road, Salisbury.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.