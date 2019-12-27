No charges will be filed in Wilmington bank robbery case, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department said a 66-year-old man will not be charged after officers responded to a call about a possible bank robbery Thursday morning.
The incident happened at the Wells Fargo off Military Cutoff Road near the Mayfaire Town Center shortly before noon.
Linda Thompson, a spokeswoman for the police department, said the man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed.
Once the man received the money, he went to another teller at the bank and gave the money back and told them to call the police. No injuries were reported.
Employees and customers were evacuated from the bank and a short time later, the man exited the building and was taken into custody without incident.
Thompson declined to release the suspect’s name and said no charges will be filed. The district attorney and FBI have both declined to press charges, citing that the suspect was suffering from mental illness. He is currently being committed to a mental health facility.
According to police, no threats were made in the note, no weapon was used and the money was returned.
