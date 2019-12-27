NASCAR’s ‘Undeck the Halls’ offers post-Christmas goodies to racing fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People everywhere were decking the halls for the Christmas holiday, but the NASCAR Hall of Fame showed that “undecking” can be just as much of a giving affair.
The museum’s “Undeck the Hall” event has been going on for nearly a decade, giving racing fans the opportunity walk through the exhibit hall and grab prizes right from the glowing Christmas trees.
William Barnes was one such fan who camped out overnight starting at 10 p.m. He was second in line.
“Went and ate Christmas supper somewhere and then high-tailed it up here,” said Barnes. “You just talk and shoot the breeze and, I don’t know, it’s fun, you know? You just gotta have a lot of patience.”
The patience paid off. Barnes got a helmet autographed with NASCAR Ford drivers and a mini electric car courtesy of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Another young fan, 10-year-old Mason Moon, also took home some cool gear to add to his own collection. It was his first time at the event and he says there is nothing like NASCAR.
“I really like just watching them compete because I’m very competitive," said Moon. "And I mostly like it because sometimes the wrecks are really big. And I like the really big wrecks, most of the time.”
Prizes included everything from hats and t-shirts, to autographed pictures and helmets, sheet metal, videogames, electric cars, even tickets to some big races.
Those who showed up first got first choice. NASCAR Hall of Fame members got their pick from an exclusive members-only tree.
Winston Kelley, Executive Director at Nascar Hall of Fame, says this is one event they do every year to put the final bow on the holidays and to show racing fans they are appreciated.
“We’ve been working with the industry and the race teams since 2010 and they donate items to us,” said Kelley. “We have things we’ve acquired over time. What people are looking for is that unique item that they can’t get just anywhere or some of the older items. We have a lot of hats from the 80s and the 90s and, if that’s their era, those are some of the things that you’ll see people will take very quickly.”
‘Undeck the Halls’ has been happening for almost a decade. The event technically began at 10 a.m., but continues until the last prize is given.
