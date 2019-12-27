N Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder

The Roomba vacuum cleaner by iRobot Corp. moves to clean an office carpet in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007. Nearly five years after rolling onto the market, the Roomba vacuum cleaner has undergone a ground-up redesign that has endowed the otherwise-brainy robot with the smarts to overcome rug tassels and electrical cords. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Source: Elise Amendola)