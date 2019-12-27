Missing woman last seen on Christmas Eve, Brunswick County deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.
Tiffany Hicks’Bay, 39, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Highcroft Drive near Leland.
Officials say she’s 5′2″ and weighs around 120 pounds.
She’s possibly driving a silver 2011 GMC Terrain with N.C. tags HDW-9369.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Nowell at 910-880-4854 or call 911.
