Man shot in abdomen in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot in the abdomen in Rock Hill on Christmas Eve.
The incident happened on Maple Street at 2:36 p.m.
Rock Hill Police received a call of a shooting, and officers responded to the area.
While investigating, officers were told that a 22-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man underwent surgery for his injuries.
Officials did not provide any other information about this incident.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.