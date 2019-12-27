Man shot in abdomen in Rock Hill

Man shot in abdomen in Rock Hill
The incident happened on Maple Street at 2:36 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff | December 26, 2019 at 8:36 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 8:36 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot in the abdomen in Rock Hill on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened on Maple Street at 2:36 p.m.

Rock Hill Police received a call of a shooting, and officers responded to the area.

While investigating, officers were told that a 22-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man underwent surgery for his injuries.

Officials did not provide any other information about this incident.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.