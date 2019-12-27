Man accused of pinning woman against door, stealing purse at Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested shortly after he reportedly pinned a woman up against a door before snatching her purse and running from a Charlotte business Thursday morning.
The incident happened on Wilkinson Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded in reference to a robbery from business call for service. The woman told police the man pushed and then pinned her up against a door. Police say the man snatched her purse from her and fled the scene on foot.
Officers were able to quickly find the man running from the scene. He refused to stop and a foot chase began. The man, identified as 26-year-old Johnny Welch, was charged with common law robbery and resist/obstruct/delay.
Police say Welch was taken into custody within minutes of the call being dispatched to officers.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.