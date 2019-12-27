Hickory man facing multiple charges in kidnapping, burglary case

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man says he was sleeping early Thursday morning when he woke up to a masked intruder standing in the doorway to his bedroom.
The suspect, identified by deputies as 22-year-old Lucas Bryan Coulbourn, faces multiple charges, including robbery and kidnapping.
The victim says Coulborn broke in and demanded money and guns, and maced and threatened to shoot him when he didn’t initially comply.
“While the suspect was bent over trying to get into the safe the victim tried to escape,” deputies say. “The suspect began hitting the victim in the head and face.”
Coulborn is then accused of driving the victim to several ATMs to withdraw money. Eventually, the victim was able to drive himself to a Sheetz on Wilkesboro Highway to get help. He was treated at a local hospital before being transported to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for head injuries.
Evidence led detectives to identifying Coulbourn as the suspect. He is known to the family and has apparently been to the victim’s home in the past.
Coulbourn was arrested on warrants of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and two counts of felony safe cracking.
“Due to the extremely violent nature of this incident, detectives worked this case aggressively, executing search warrants, and traveling to other counties to locate and arrest this suspect," Sheriff Campbell said.
