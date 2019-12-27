Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence went to high school about 20 miles from each other in the suburbs northwest of Atlanta. They have worked out since middle school with the same quarterback trainer, a former Pac-12 QB and full-time firefighter. Lawrence and Fields were the Nos. 1 and 1a recruits in the class of 2018 and have been linked for most of their young lives despite never playing in the same football game. The rivalry becomes real Saturday when Fields and No. 2 Ohio State take on Lawrence and No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. It could be the start of something big.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley have been pulling double duty at the Fiesta Bowl. Both coordinators have been trying to prepare their current teams for the College Football Playoff semifinals while handle their duties as first-time head coaches. Scott was hired as South Florida's head coach in early December and Hafley was hired as Boston College's head coach a few days later. Both wanted to stick with their current schools until the season ends.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson's Jackson Carman will have the tough assignment of blocking Ohio State's Chase Young during the College Football Playoff semifinals. Carman is from Fairfield, Ohio, and was recruited by Ohio State, but he chose Clemson. Carman says he's not surprised to be facing the Buckeyes. He became Clemson's starting left tackle last season, and the Tigers are undefeated since he arrived on campus. Young is a dynamic pass rusher who's expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft in April. He says he's worried more about Clemson's whole offense than the matchup with Carman.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Both teams are led by star sophomore quarterbacks from the state of Georgia. Ohio State's Justin Fields has accounted for 50 touchdowns but was nursing a sore left knee at the end of the season. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship last year as a freshman. The Tigers and Buckeyes have been in this spot before. Clemson beat Ohio State 31-0 in a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in 2016 on its way to its first national title under coach Dabo Swinney.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — North Carolina can complete a winning season in first bowl game since 2016 by beating Temple in the Military Bowl. The Tar Heels are led by Mack Brown, who's in the first season of his second stint as UNC's head football coach. Before Brown's arrival, the Tar Heels went through two straight nine-loss seasons. Temple is coached by Rod Carey, who guided the Owls to an 8-4 record in his first season after a six-year run at Northern Illinois. This is Temple's fifth straight bowl appearance. Carey did not win in six bowl games at Northern Illinois.