Fog lifts, cloud cover increases before rain returns this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widely scattered fog was prevalent across the WBTV viewing area Friday morning.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will filter sunshine across the Carolinas today as our next rainmaker closes in. High temperatures will return the low to mid 60s after starting out the in upper 30s. Overnight lows should only fall to lower 40s as an increase in cloud cover should keep the surface insulated into Saturday morning.
Cloudy skies and highs in the 60s will kickoff the final weekend of 2019. A couple isolated showers are possible for our western zones late Saturday night, but for most locations the rain will hold off until the early hours of Sunday morning.
A First Alert has been declared for Sunday as high pressure gives way to a frontal passage producing widespread rain showers throughout the day. Severe storms are not expected, however, a few rumbles of thunder aren't out of the picture.
Showers will likely linger into Monday morning before brighter and drier conditions emerge by midday. Sunday high temperatures will attempt to reach the lower 60s despite the endurance of damp conditions throughout the day.
Rainfall totals by Monday morning in the Charlotte metro could range between 3/4″ to an inch.
Dry conditions will stick around through New Years Eve, however, rain will return by the latter part of the First Day of the New Year continuing into Thursday. High temperatures will remain slightly above-average in the mid 50s next week.
Have a wonderful weekend.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
