First Alert expanded from Sunday into Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild air continues to pour into the Carolinas this Christmas week and it won’t relent over the weekend either.
Along for the ride, however, is Gulf moisture and that is already present in the form of overcast skies. Rain will follow but not in time to disrupt your Saturday. Saturday night a few light showers may start dotting the area, but more numerous showers will expand across the region Sunday morning and hang around throughout the day.
The actual frontal boundary generating these showers moves through Sunday night and early Monday and will likely bring along with it the heaviest round of rainfall. With that in mind, a First Alert is in effect for the Monday morning return to work for many.
Pretty weather returns behind this front just in time for New Years Eve and New Year’s Day, but cooler weather behind it will finally break the weeklong chain of 60 degree days as highs return to the 50s for the New Year.
Have a great weekend.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
