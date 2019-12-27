Deputies: Man shot brother in head Christmas morning in Spartanburg County

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WYFF) - A man shot his brother in the head on Christmas morning and was arrested, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, 25, faces a charge of attempted murder, among other things, Lt. Kevin Bobo said.
Deputies responded to the shooting around 2:15 a.m. Christmas morning in Boiling Springs.
According to Bobo, when deputies arrived they found a victim who had been shot in the head.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, Bobo said.
Bobo said the mother was at the scene, but Rodriguez had left.
Officials learned the victim and Rodriguez had gotten into an argument before the shooting.
Warrants were signed Wednesday for the arrest of Rodriguez on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Investigators were able to locate Rodriguez on Thursday at a home in Greer, Bobo said.
According to officials, Rodriguez was arrested and taken to a detention facility, where he will soon appear before a magistrate for bond arraignment.
