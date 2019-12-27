Civil Rights leader Charles Jones dies at 82

Charles Jones passed away at age 82 (Source: Steve Crump | WBTV)
December 27, 2019 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 10:27 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Civil Rights leader Charles Jones has passed away at age 82, WBTV learned Friday morning. Jones was an organizer of the sit-in movement that was carried out in 1960 at Charlotte’s Johnson C.Smith University.

“Charles Jones was a student leader at JCSU who lead a number of sit-ins and even served hard time after an arrest for trespassing while trying to integrate an all-white lunch counter in nearby Rock Hill, SC. He shared his views on the march with our staff,” JCSU posted online with a link of Jones speaking.

Jones is survived by his wife and several children. Funeral arrangements are pending.

