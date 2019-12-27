Civil Rights leader Charles Jones dies at 82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Civil Rights leader Charles Jones has passed away at age 82, WBTV learned Friday morning. Jones was an organizer of the sit-in movement that was carried out in 1960 at Charlotte’s Johnson C.Smith University.
“Charles Jones was a student leader at JCSU who lead a number of sit-ins and even served hard time after an arrest for trespassing while trying to integrate an all-white lunch counter in nearby Rock Hill, SC. He shared his views on the march with our staff,” JCSU posted online with a link of Jones speaking.
Jones is survived by his wife and several children. Funeral arrangements are pending.
