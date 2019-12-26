‘We want to move out’; multiple family homes shot into on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating shots fired into homes and cars in several areas around Charlotte.
There are the six spots under investigation. Reports list dozens of victims from the various shootings.
One family was sitting down to watch Christmas mass when they heard bullets coming through their walls.
“It sound like somebody, I don’t know, threw a baseball bat at your house. I mean, it was loud explosions," said Eddie Krisel, one of the victims.
The Bonnybrook Lane neighborhood was quiet early Christmas morning. The Krisel’s have lived in the east Charlotte community for several years.
“My wife went into the kitchen, started screaming and crying. I ran upstairs and there’s a bullet hole above her bedroom," said Krisel.
A hole went into the bedroom. Bullets blasted through the brick walls of the home. Some shattered a car window.
“If they’re just going around shooting that’s dumb. You know, I’m saying it’s the holidays people got time to spend with a family and celebrate life. Not doing dumb stuff like the wrong place," said another victim who did not want to be identified.
Six places were hit - cars, homes - in all different parts of the city the past couple days.
Police reports show at another home, a 16-year-old boy was hurt when a “firearm was discharged” into this home in north Charlotte. Family members inside are now scared.
“I’m worried about the protection of my mom," said one victim who did not want to be identified.
“I mean, it happened right after, right on Christmas Day, and it’s pretty dramatic. My wife is devastated," said Krisel.
CMPD has not confirmed if these cases are connected, if there is any common thread or if any arrests have been made.
We spoke with police about the increase in crime they often see during the holidays. They say they prepared for it - though a multitude of cases like this make it challenging to handle.
