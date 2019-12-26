Police: Person shot, injured in Charlotte on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting in Charlotte on Christmas Day.
Officers responded to Agnew Drive around 10 p.m. in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call.
Police were told that someone was shot and that person left the scene. Officers then responded to Oakhaven Drive in reference to someone who showed up at that location with a gunshot wound.
Medic responded and took the victim to the hospital.
Officers are speaking with all parties involved and they say it appears the subjects know each other.
There was no word on how many people were involved, any suspects or arrests.
Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.
