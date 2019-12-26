Patchy fog overnight - rain this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild air continues to pump into the Carolinas from the Gulf Coast states and bringing some moisture along with it. However, this time we’re not forecasting rain in the near-term, but fog may become more likely overnight across the WBTV viewing region. Be careful if venturing out late tonight or early Friday morning.
Otherwise mild weather continues into and through the weekend with highs persisting in the mid 60s. Clouds will gradually increase Friday and Saturday and then the rain arrives Saturday night and will be off and on through Sunday when we have a First Alert issued to highlight the disruptive day and hoping you have time to adjust your plans.
The rain will end quickly Monday and stay out of our way for New Years Eve on Tuesday. There’s a chance rain could return as early as New Years Day, but later in the day.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
