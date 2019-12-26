Mo. soldier proposes to girlfriend with newly-adopted rescue kitten

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A U.S. Army soldier popped the question in a unique way on Christmas Eve.
Anthony Perkins took advantage of his leave from the service over the Christmas break.
Perkins came by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau on Monday to pick out the special feline they've been wanting and got some help with staff to pop the question on Tuesday.
Perkins drove up with his bride-to-be, Eli Arnn, to look at some cats.
Once inside, he picked up the kitten and passed it along to Arnn. While she pet the kitten, he knelt down on one knee and asked her to marry him.
Arnn said yes!
Perkins knew she would fall in love with their feline.
"She's always talked about the humane society," Perkins said. "This is where she got her first cat originally. She is a really caring person and this place, this is pretty much the definition of caring for other beings."
As far as the proposal, Perkins said he has been preparing for this moment for quite some time.
“It took a lot of thinking and thought,” Perkins said. “The ring especially was really hard because I had nobody to help me do that.”
“It’s awesome,” Arnn said. “We’ve been thinking about it for a while. We’re excited.”
Afterwards, Perkins finished signing the adoption papers and they celebrated with their new kitty.
Perkins was stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana before he came back home for the holidays. He will report back to duty on January 2, 2020.
