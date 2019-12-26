Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

COLLEGE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA-JEDI
Student who saved classmates from shooting honored as Jedi
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college student hailed by police as a hero for preventing more injuries and deaths after a gunman opened fire in a classroom has now been immortalized as a Jedi by the production company for the Star Wars franchise. News outlets report Riley Howell's family received a letter from Lucasfilm saying its story group has created a character in honor of Riley in the Star Wars galaxy, and it appears in a book released to coincide with the latest Star Wars movie. Howell was one of two students killed when a former student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte walked into a classroom building and opened fire. Police credited Howell with preventing more injuries and loss of life.
HIGH POINT SHOOTINGS
2 killed, 6 wounded in latest shootings in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police in High Point say six people were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting, the latest in a series of shootings in the city in which two people were killed. The High Point Enterprise reports that police said the latest shooting occurred on Tuesday in a parking lot, and that the victims were taken to area hospitals. Police also reported a 27-year-old was shot and killed and another person wounded in a shooting in east High Point late Monday evening, and a 17-year-old was shot and killed about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the High Point-Jamestown border.
ROBOT INTRUDER
N Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple awoke just after midnight on Christmas to the sounds of clanking coming from their first floor. In a panic, they hid in a closet and called 911 to report a possible home intrusion. WGHP-TV reports responding Forsyth County deputies searched the home and found a robot vacuum clanking about. Homeowner Thomas Milam says the couple had only had the vacuum for about two days.
WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE
Exhibit highlights NC's discomfort with 19th Amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A small exhibit of North Carolina items related to women's suffrage is traveling the state as part of a program to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The items include a bill jacket from 1897 indicating the first North Carolina legislation on women's suffrage was sent to a Committee on Insane Asylums. North Carolina's copy of the amendment has been brought out of its vault at the State Archives for the touring display. The state finally ratified the amendment in 1971. The next stop for the exhibit is the Southern Pines Library on Jan. 29.
OBIT-ELIZABETH SPENCER
Elizabeth Spencer, 'Light In the Piazza' author, dies at 98
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Spencer, a grande dame of Southern literature who bravely navigated between the Jim Crow past and open-ended present in her novels and stories including the celebrated novella "Light In the Piazza," has died. Playwright Craig Lucas, who adapted “Light In the Piazza” for the stage, says Spencer died Sunday at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her fiction mirrored the travels of her life, moving from the American South to Europe and Canada and back again. "Light In the Piazza," first published in The New Yorker and released in book form in 1960, was an immediate critical favorite adapted into a 1962 movie and a Broadway musical that in 2006 won six Tonys.
ELECTION SECURITY-THE BATTLEFIELD
Election officials learn military mindset ahead of 2020 vote
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — State and local officials are at the vanguard defending U.S. elections from foreign tampering. Now they're getting some help from past and present national security officials who are teaching them to take a military mindset to identify threats. At a recent training held by the Defending Digital Democracy project, 120 state and local election officials were trained on bringing military best practices to Election Day operations. Those practices include adopting a “battle staff” command structure with clear roles and responsibilities. The training comes as the nation's intelligence chiefs warn that Russia and others remain interested in interfering in U.S. elections.
RAPPER DETAINED
Rapper DaBaby handcuffed, given pot citation after concert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in North Carolina hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night. A police statement said officers working outside the concert venue, Bojangles Arena, noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that brought Kirk there. Police said that they saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle, giving them probable cause to take further action.
ELECTION BOARD-SOCIAL MEDIA
Local election officials warned over partisan posts
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The State Board of Elections has admonished a county elections board in the latest example of improper social media posts by local elections officials. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the state board ultimately voted 4-1 last week to reject a pair of complaints filed by local Republican Party leader Jane Pait against two members of the Bladen County Board of Elections. Pait accused the board members of posting statements to Facebook that disparaged President Donald Trump. County elections board members aren’t allowed to publicly endorse or oppose candidates for election, but there’s been some dispute about whether criticism of an elected leader fits that legal definition.