High Point, Campbell start conference play

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: High Point's John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.