Gun sales strong this holiday season in Alexander Co.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most shoppers flocked to malls to find the special Christmas gifts they wanted to give this year, others went to stores that sell firearms.
In Alexander County, Riverview Sports was filled with shoppers in December.
“Everything in the store was selling,” said owner Shannon Lyndon, who added that people came in “spending money because the economy is strong.”
Most customers said they bought weapons for protection and recreational shooting.
Lyndon says another factor is starting to play in with it all: politics.
“This is an election year,” he said, talking about the next 12 months.
He says gun owners he has spoken with fear that a democrat could win the presidency. That would add uncertainty, he thinks, to the future laws regarding firearms and could spur even more sales.
As long as the economy stays strong, though, he thinks people will have money to spend no matter what, and he hopes they spend it in his store.
