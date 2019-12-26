Firefighters grant 11-year-old’s wish with dozens of statewide department patches

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Joey Pruitt was just 2 years old when he suffered a devastating burn accident in his kitchen. Hot grease on his hands and arms resulted in third-degree burns that took a physical and emotional toll on his young life.
But of that tragedy grew Joey’s love for firefighters and their ability to help others like himself. “He has already said that when he turns 14 he’s counting down the days to when he can become a junior firefighter,” said Joey’s mom, Beth Pruitt.
In recent years, Joey, who is now 11, started collecting different patches from local fire departments. In hopes of spreading Christmas cheer, his mom posted to Facebook to see if any other departments could spare a patch for her son’s collection.
The firefighting community answered the bell. “We had people calling from all over," said Pumpkintown Fire Chief Shane Walton. "People reaching out to other people, and before we knew it we had 70-80 patches to give him.”
Local Pickens County fire departments delivered the patches as a surprise to Joey, just one day before Christmas. “I’m excited, happy and thankful,” he said.
