Donate blood this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holidays are a time of giving... and what many of us don't think about donating is the gift of life.
It is a gift that can save so many.
Every year, thousands of people are in need of blood.
That’s why SHARE Charlotte wants you to see the healing your donation can do.
“The American Red Cross’ biggest need this season is blood donations,” said Broome Powley, Regional Chief Executive Office of the Greater Carolinas.
For the last three years, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and the American Red Cross have worked together to fulfill the need for blood.
But Powley says it’s hard to fill those donations during the holidays.
“During the holidays a lot of people travel, they’re busy with family events, etc.,” Powley said. “And so our donations go down.”
That’s why Share Charlotte is highlighting the partnership between the organizations this giving season.
“During this 3-year partnership we’ve collected blood products that potentially could help 1,200 people in this community," Powley said.
If you can’t donate blood but still want to give back, there are other options.
“Volunteers really make an impact in the community,” said Karen Gipson, of YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “But If you come into any of our branches, we’ve got giving trees, toy drives and book drives. We also have a program called “Level Up” for our teens where we’re always looking for volunteers as well.”
“Well, every blood product has the potential to help three individuals so every donation matters, and we have to meet the needs. People every day need life-saving blood products and so anyone that can come give, we ask them to do so,” Powley said.
Although there are no blood drives scheduled this week, you can always visit the American Red Cross’ Blood Donation Center on Park road to donate.
