Convicted felon charged with firing into occupied Kannapolis home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old convicted felon is back in jail after he allegedly fired shots into an occupied home in Kannapolis.
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office arrested Cornelius Lamar Butler of Salisbury this week. Butler was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, felony breaking and entering, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting police, and failure to appear in court. Bond was set at a combined total of $150,500.
According to the report, Butler fired a .380 caliber handgun into a house in the 600 block of West 9th Street in Kannapolis while the homeowner was in the home. Butler pointed the gun at the occupant, but no one was injured.
The report says that Butler also gave a false name and a false date of birth to the deputy who was arresting him.
