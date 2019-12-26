Charlotte Rescue Mission provides ‘fine dining’ Christmas experience for residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of volunteers with the Charlotte Rescue Mission spent Christmas Day serving those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
It wasn’t, however, a matter of simply serving a meal. Tony Marciano, President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, says the day was also about dishing up feelings of love and camaraderie, along with making their guests feel appreciated.
“Our guests will come down, they’ll be greeted by a maîtred who says, ‘How many are in your party?’” said Marciano. “And a host will escort them to their seat and a volunteer will tell them what’s on the menu.”
Complete with bow ties and crisp, white shirts, volunteers served the residents and their families with smiles and dedication for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The guests were served turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and more. Not only that, they had countless options of desserts to choose from, all provided by Charlotte families who stopped by and left the homemade sweets.
“[Residents] feel like they’re on the outside looking in,” said Marciano. “And [they] feel like life has passed them by. And maybe with the hospitality that we will show –the dignity and respect we provide - will spark in somebody’s life that their best days are not behind them but ahead of them.”
The organization also held free movie showings and other Christmas activities throughout the day.
One woman enrolled in A Dove’s Nest, Charlotte Rescue Mission’s addiction center for women, said she always takes advantage of the opportunity to be a part of something that helps add color to her Christmas spirit.
“I don’t feel alone, because I was feeling alone,” she said. “But since I’m here among people, I’m happy, I’m happy to be here.”
The Charlotte Rescue Mission hosts this event for Thanksgiving and Easter as well.
The organization provides care and support for 225-250 men and women in long-term recovery from alcohol and drug addictions.
For more information, visit the Charlotte Rescue Mission website here.
