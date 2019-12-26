‘The best feeling in the world:’ Soldier surprises mother for Christmas in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One local mother was surprised with a special gift on Christmas Day.
Heather Knight Benton’s son, Dylan Miller, serves in the U.S. Army and was not expected home for the holidays.
“I was told he wasn’t able to come home for the holidays due to some duties he had to take care of,” Benton said.
Benton, who works at River Oaks Animal Hospital in Carolina Forest, was surprised to see her son walk through the door and into her arms Wednesday. The two shared a warm embrace while coworkers looked on and cheered.
“My son gave me the best feeling in the world a mother could ever have. Can not explain it,” Benton said.
Miller is currently stationed at Ft. Gordon near Augusta, Ga. after joining the U.S. Army in June.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.