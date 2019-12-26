Barber hosting coat drives at several locations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second year in a row, a local barber is collecting coats, gloves and more to donate to the less fortunate.
Noah Gully started collecting items in 2018 at two locations. In 2019, he’s expanded his efforts to more locations around the city.
He says it was really easy, as he just passed out a couple of flyers and set up bins at a couple of donation locations.
At 23 years old, he wants everyone to see how easy it is to just give back.
“I grew up in this community and I’ve always had a passion for giving back so i felt like this was a great way for me to do so,” Gully said.
Donors have also dropped off hats, scarves, chap stick - anything that’ll help people get through the cooler temperatures.
You have two more weeks to drop off what you can. You can find a list of locations below.
- Cameron Graham Barber Lounge 8170 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Distinguished Gentleman's Barbershop 5260 N Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
- T. Reid and Company 429 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Robinson Presbyterian Church 9424 Harrisburg Rd Charlotte NC 28215
