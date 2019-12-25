South Carolina father charged with murder after baby dies from abuse

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A Simpsonville baby whose father was arrested for abusing the child has died, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said 14-month-old Kingston Clark was at the family home on Plum Orchard Court with his father and a sibling on Saturday when he suffered a head injury.
The baby was taken by ambulance to the trauma center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, Evans said.
The child was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m., according to Evans.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Evans said.
The baby's father, Ashton Robert Clark, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child, Simpsonville officials said.
Those charges were upgraded Tuesday to murder, according to the Greenville County Detention Center website.
A police report stated the father hit his child's head against a wall twice and threw him against two separate pieces of furniture.
Clark remains in custody with no bond, according to the Detention Center website.
