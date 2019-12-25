6 shot in parking lot of business on Christmas Eve in High Point, N.C.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say six people were shot in the parking lot of a business on Christmas Eve in High Point, North Carolina.
Officers with the High Point Police Department responded to the incident just after 4:30 p.m. on Montlieu Avenue.
Police arrived to find multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers determined that six males were shot while in the parking lot outside the business.
There were several other people in the parking lot during the shooting that were not shot, police say.
Officers say they are getting different descriptions of a suspect vehicle, but know that the vehicle passed the front of the store from Lexington Avenue toward Gordon Street.
According to police, all victims are in stable condition at local hospitals. Police say they have recovered multiple shell casings from Gordon Street adjacent from the parking lot.
Police are asking for any witnesses to contact detectives at 336-887-7834.
Anyone with information can contact detectives or Crimestoppers at either 336-889-4000 or text the word CASHTIPS to 274637.
Officials did not provide any other details.
