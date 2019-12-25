Man shot multiple times, killed after altercation at Charlotte store on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot multiple times and killed after an altercation at a store on Christmas Eve in Charlotte.
The incident happened on North Tryon Street, just north of uptown around 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff. Police have not released the man’s name.
Police say initial information indicates an altercation took place at the store between the man and a store employee when the shooting happened. No additional suspects are being sought by detectives at this time.
There’s no word on who fired the shots. Police have not named any suspects.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Officials did not provide any other details about this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.