Justin Bieber to bring tour to Columbia in 2020
Singer Justin Bieber performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Source: Evan Agostini)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 24, 2019 at 1:53 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Justin Bieber is coming to Columbia.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who released his last album “Purpose” in 2015, will perform at Colonial Life Arena on July 27. The tour is currently scheduled to touch down in 45 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Bieber announced the tour along with a new album and docuseries on social media on Christmas Eve.

#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now

Bieber also announced his new single, “Yummy,” will be released on Jan. 3.

At this time, ticket information is not available.

