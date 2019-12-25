It’s here - your Christmas Day forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trick-or Treat? That’s what it felt like outside on Tuesday Christmas Eve when we hit 67° for the high temperature, more typical for Halloween. Temperatures will fall back only slightly on Christmas Day as bright sunshine will once again push temperatures back into the low 60s before even milder air rebounds again for the second half of the week.
It may not be cold enough for some over this Christmas week, but nobody can argue the weather pattern is perfect for outdoor activities and all those kids testing out their new presents – bicycles always come to mind first.
The next chance for rain shows up again on Sunday, much like this past weekend. The difference this time appears to be an earlier arrival and earlier departure of the rain. Expect it to get underway early Sunday, but be moving out quickly early Monday morning. Much like this week, once again, the rain should clear out in plenty of time for New Years Eve and New Years Day.
Temperatures will be slightly closer to average next week as highs fall back into the 50s.
Merry Christmas!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
