’Hot Wheels of Hope’; Homeless man donates storage unit full of toys to kids for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeless man in Charlotte is trying to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.
Alan Winninger says he’s seen first-hand how hard it is to be homeless in Charlotte.
Two months ago, a coding rule led to the home where he lived with his son bring condemned. He says it hasn’t been easy to get out of his situation.
But on Christmas Eve, in honor of his son who was born on Christmas, he’s giving away a storage unit full of toys to homeless kids in Charlotte.
But his ambition doesn’t end there.
“My goal is to raise awareness of single fathers with children that are homeless because I know we’re definitely the minority To work with the Salvation Army and create a space for homeless fathers and sons or daughters, that they can go to,” Winninger said.
Winninger says the Salvation Army and several other veteran groups have been a huge help during this difficult time. He’s currently working with the city to figure out a solution for his situation.
