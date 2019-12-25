Glorious Christmas week weather continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After sunshine and mild temperatures greeted us all for Christmas day, if your a fan of mild holiday weather, it only gets better this week as highs will creep back into the mid 60s for the second half of the week with more sunshine.
Things begin to change as the weekend arrives with increasing clouds on Saturday but still mainly rain-free. Rain will start to show up in parts of the western region during the Saturday evening hours but should spare the Charlotte area until later Saturday night.
Rain will continue to overspread as patchy light rain for Sunday morning and will get heavier during the day with heavy showers moving through Sunday evening. Some areas may even experience rumbles of thunder.
All this will end quickly late Sunday night and skies clear out Monday. Tuesday, New Years Eve, should be dry and with any luck so will New Years Day but some rain may be approaching by later New Years Day.
Enjoy the remainder of your holiday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
