Firefighters step up to cover shifts on Christmas for fellow firefighters who have young families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At Harrisburg Fire Department’s Station 1, the giving spirit of Christmas is shining bright.
“Its time you won’t ever get back.”
For Engineer Eric Bost, working Christmas, means time away from his 8-year-old boy, Banks. It’s a situation familiar to the hundreds of thousands of first responders across the country, who are working Christmas day.
“My wife, she works in emergency services, also," says Bost.
Schedules make it tough to get in those precious holiday moments.
“Chris Carter one of the guys, he basically volunteered, I didn’t ask him. He said ‘hey I know you’ve got little ones and I want you to spend time with them,’" says Bost. "So he worked a shift trade and he said you don’t owe me a thing back.”
That’s something firefighters do often here, and all over the country Christmas day; stepping up to cover shifts.
“So that the guys who have kids and families at home can be at home with them,” says Captain Jack Gonzalez.
Gonzalez also works with Huntersville Fire Department frequently, picking up shifts on holidays in their department whenever he can.
"Me being here today... my kids are grown so it’s a little bit more special for the little ones out there,” says Fire Chief Bryan Dunn, who came in to cover a shift for the Batallion Chief while he spent time with his young family.
But the celebrations they have with family at home, aren’t the only memories they make on Christmas Day.
“Firefighters I guess, have two families," says Gonzalez. "I mean we spend a third of our lives with the same guys, so that becomes your second family.”
You can find this team, cooking up traditions.
“We always eat well some of us eat a little too well," says Gonzalez with a laugh.
“Decorating a lot of times is part of the tradition. We like to decorate the truck, we’ll decorate the tree and the station," says Gonzalez. "So its a lot of fun, we like to play little jokes on each other we’ll put each other’s faces on the Christmas trees.”
And don’t forget the Christmas sweets, courtesy of the community.
“Everybody brings goodies by for all the fire stations," says Bost.
