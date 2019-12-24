Woman arrested following east Charlotte hit and run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident at the intersection of Sugar Creek and The Plaza early Tuesday morning led to a suspect fleeing and entering a nearby home in an attempt to hide from police.
The incident occurred at 5:25 a.m., according to CMPD, and involved two vehicles, one of which ran a red light, leading to an accident.
Officers who arrived at the scene were able to locate the woman in a residence near the scene of the crash with the help of witnesses.
The suspect reportedly had asked the residents of the home if she could enter the house to use the bathroom.
The woman was arrested at this location.
No further information has been released at this time.
