Ski slopes will have the only Christmas snow in the Carolinas this year

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Christmastime tourists begin to flood into the North Carolina mountains, many are flocking to the ski areas in Avery and Watauga Counties to see some snow.
The white stuff on the slopes is the only snow they will see this Christmas. No snow is in the forecast for many days to come. In fact, warmer than normal temperatures are expected.
Even so, officials at the ski resorts expect the slopes to stay white throughout the holiday season. When cold weather was entrenched for a few days last week, the ski areas made a lot of snow.
At Appalachian Ski mountain, several feet of the white stuff was made and spread across the slopes.
All the resorts are expecting big crowds over the ten days. It’s the biggest tourist period of the winter and they and local businesses are hoping to cash in.
As long as there is no heavy rain, they expect the snow to last until cold weather returns.
