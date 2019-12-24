Rain moving out just in time for Santa!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After around 30 hours of continuous rainfall, which added up to one to two inches depending on where you live, the rain will taper off overnight but it will take longer for the low clouds, fog, mist and drizzle to cease. That messy combination should be breaking up and thinning out right around daybreak and I’m not expecting widespread blinding fog at any point either.
All of this is clearing out just in the nick of time as Christmas Eve day arrives and so will the sunshine. The only people who might be disappointed by this weather pattern are those who like it cold for the holiday. Not this year – sunshine will help push afternoon high temperatures up and over the 60 degree mark both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Perfect for kids testing out their new bikes and other outdoor toys.
And the mild pattern doesn’t end there. We’ll continue to see unseasonably warm weather for the remainder of the week and into the weekend as well. The next chance of rain may closely mirror the rain we just lived through as early indications have rain starting up again next Sunday and lasting through Monday again. However… much like this week, if that plays out, it will be out of here in time for New Years Eve and New Years Day!
Have a Blessed Holiday week!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
