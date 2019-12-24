The push to be more inclusive this holiday season in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of you will be celebrating Christmas on Wednesday morning by opening presents. Well, there are two more holidays that families will celebrate this week too: Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
The holiday season is special for many reasons and there are areas in and around Charlotte working to celebrate families from all backgrounds.
There’s been a push encouraging you to be more inclusive by saying, “Happy holidays,” but the reality is many don’t truly embrace the message.
You can spot Christmas almost anywhere. There are decorated trees and Santas posted on every other corner.
Some wish that the same effort is applied for those celebrating Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Hanukkah which is celebrated for 8 nights is nicknamed the festival of lights. The Jewish holiday is a reminder of a historic miracle and the freedom of worship and religion.
Kwanzaa is a non-religious 7-day holiday inspired by African heritage which celebrates community, family, and culture.
“It can be a little frustrating for Jewish families...to have Christmas everywhere and no reference to our holy day,” said Rabbi David Lipper of Temple Kol Tikvah of Lake Norman.
“I don’t think Christmas is overexposed; I think other holidays are underexposed,” said Elisha Minter who celebrates Kwanzaa.
Rabbi Lipper says compared to Christmas, it’s not always easy to find dreidels, menorahs or other decorations in the stores for his church and home to make the season more festive.
“There’s this new-fangled thing called Amazon and on Amazon, you can get anything in the world and it can be delivered right to your doorstep,” said the Rabbi.
Minter spends time teaching families with Kwanzaa workshops in Charlotte. She also says it’s hard to find candles that will fit a kinara.
“It would be really wonderful to have that because it is hard to find...sometimes a lot of the supplies we need to do Kwanzaa,” said Minter.
In a time when there’s been lots of talk about inclusiveness, representation and acceptance. Those who celebrate other holidays just want more.
“It’s important that all cultures be exposed especially in America, what they call the melting pot,” said Minter.
“If we just give up the darkness that sometimes we carry with us and embrace the light buried deep inside of us and let that out into the world, peace will be the reason for the season,” said Rabbi Lipper.
Minter and Rabbi Lipper say this is not about competition, but representation.
