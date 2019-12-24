Pilot injured after small plane hits tree line in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A pilot was injured after a small plane hit a tree line in Concord Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at an air field off of Rock Hill Church Road.
Concord Police say a small plane was involved in a low-speed impact after touching down on a private airstrip.
Preliminary reports indicate the plane left the runway and hit a tree line.
The pilot was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but three other passengers on board reported no injuries.
National Transportation Safety Board officials are aware and headed to the scene to investigate, police say. Concord police and fire personnel were still on scene around 5:40 p.m.
