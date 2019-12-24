Person killed in northwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

By WBTV Web Staff | December 23, 2019 at 10:29 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 7:47 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northwest Charlotte Monday night, police say.

The incident happened on Elliott Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are conducting a homicide investigation in the area.

CMPD later reported that the incident was initially reported after the victim’s girlfriend located him inside of the residence at around 9:30 p.m. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story and no other details were given.

