Person killed in northwest Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northwest Charlotte Monday night, police say.
The incident happened on Elliott Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are conducting a homicide investigation in the area.
CMPD later reported that the incident was initially reported after the victim’s girlfriend located him inside of the residence at around 9:30 p.m. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is a developing story and no other details were given.
