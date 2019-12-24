New traffic pattern in China Grove starting next week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - State transportation contractors will begin improving a prominent intersection in China Grove next week.
Upgrading the junction of North Main Street and U.S. 29 will require detours for U.S. 29 through traffic and a temporary pattern for local traffic. In the interest of the local community, the N.C. Department of Transportation chose this plan of action over an option to entirely close Main Street access at U.S. 29 during the work.
Local traffic on U.S 29 South will only be able turn right onto North Main Street, and drivers headed north on North Main Street will only be able to turn right onto U.S. 29 South starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 and lasting through the end of March.
While the work is ongoing, southbound U.S. 29 through traffic will be detoured to take Webb Road to Interstate 85 South and then N.C. 152 West (Exit 68) to return to U.S. 29 South. Through traffic headed north on U.S. 29 and drivers trying to access U.S. 29 North from Main Street will head to N.C. 152 East and take I-85 North to Webb Road (Exit 70) to return to U.S. 29 North.
Drivers need to slow down and be mindful of crews near the work zone, and plan for extra time to navigate through the traffic detours.
