New traffic pattern in China Grove starting next week

While the work is ongoing, southbound U.S. 29 through traffic will be detoured to take Webb Road to Interstate 85 South and then N.C. 152 West (Exit 68) to return to U.S. 29 South. Through traffic headed north on U.S. 29 and drivers trying to access U.S. 29 North from Main Street will head to N.C. 152 East and take I-85 North to Webb Road (Exit 70) to return to U.S. 29 North.