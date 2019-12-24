Local rapper DaBaby detained, cited following concert in Charlotte

Local rapper DaBaby detained, cited following concert in Charlotte
It was a dream come true for dozens of families, as DaBaby stepped in to give Christmas gifts to 200 children in Charlotte Monday afternoon. While the rapper is getting more famous by the minute, he hasn’t forgotten about his hometown. (Source: Bria Bell/WBTV)
December 24, 2019 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 11:39 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - DaBaby, a popular rap artist from Charlotte, was cited on Monday evening after being found with marijuana following a local concert.

The rapper was formally cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana outside of Bojangles Coliseum after a show at around 11:00 p.m before being released from custody.

The incident came hours after he gave gifts to 200 local children for the holidays.

[ DaBaby gives gifts to 200 kids in Charlotte before Christmas ]

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.