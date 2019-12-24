Local rapper DaBaby detained, cited following concert in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - DaBaby, a popular rap artist from Charlotte, was cited on Monday evening after being found with marijuana following a local concert.
The rapper was formally cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana outside of Bojangles Coliseum after a show at around 11:00 p.m before being released from custody.
The incident came hours after he gave gifts to 200 local children for the holidays.
No further information has been released at this time.
