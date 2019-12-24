CMS to plan policy compliance overhaul after student highlights outdated wording for gender inclusiveness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Mecklenburg student is putting the spotlight on how the district accommodates gender inclusiveness. The student is speaking up for change when it comes to allowing students who are transgender to dress as they want during school club induction ceremonies.
“The policy hasn’t been updated since 1987," said CMS junior, Nathan Asher, during a recent Board of Education meeting.
Asher is referencing talking about the district’s written policy on what students can and cannot wear to student induction ceremonies; that’s events like the beta club induction.
“This says that the following modes of dress are permitted and strongly encouraged, males wearing coats and ties and females wearing dresses," explained Asher.
You can find that sections here, under policy JJAA-R.
“But then it says these modes are not permitted for inductions, deliberate change sex role in dress or accessories, attire or accessories with racial or ethnic connotation, and attire or appearance disruptive to class atmosphere," says Asher.
CMS representatives say although the JJAA-R document is technically listed under district policy—that ‘R’ dashed next to it, means its only a regulation. CMS says that means, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston has the authority to change it at any time; as simple as him emailing, asking for it be changed.
“Since this policy has not been updated since 1987 and it is still in the board docs and it says language that we no longer use in CMS policy, I think it would be a wise decision to either amend or remove parts of this section," suggested Asher.
After Asher, spoke, Board member Carol Sawyer personally thanked Asher after the meeting for bringing it to the board’s attention.
WBTV asked the district if they plan on changing that policy, to make the wording more inclusive. Representatives say Superintendent Winston does have plans to potentially change this.
WBTV has also found out, because Asher pointed out this policy hasn’t been changed in such a long time, the district has plans of doing even more policy overhauls.
CMS representatives say there are plans in the works to revisit every single policy that the district hasn’t touched in at least five years; taking a look at them, and making sure they are compliant.
This isn’t the first time the policy of inclusiveness has come up for the board of education. If you’ll remember back in January of 2018—the board voted to change the district’s multiculturalism policy.
That change meant the district would “support educational excellence regardless of race, color, ancestry, gender/gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, nationality, linguistics or language difference, physical abilities, religion, age, socioeconomic status or academic skills.”
