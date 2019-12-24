CMPD surprises family with gifts after 11-year-old hit and killed by car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is getting in the giving spirit. On Monday, officers surprised a family with hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas gifts after their 11-year-old son died.
Romello Wilcox’s family will spend their first Christmas without him after he was hit and killed by a car two weeks ago.
Today, a group of police officers went to visit Romello’s family, in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer during this very difficult time.
“There’s a lot of stuff in my car for anybody who wants to help,” said one of the officers who helped organize the surprise for the Curry family. “Get the bikes, we’ll roll 'em up here.”
Officers delivered hundreds of dollars worth of presents and gift cards to the Curry family, including multiple bikes, toys and food for the holidays.
“To lose my baby right before Christmas, his birthday is next month, he would have been 12," said Romello’s mom Briea Curry, while addressing the officers.
Family said he was killed on Rama Road after he was running away from two kids trying to fight him. That’s when he ended up in the street. Those two kids have been charged in this case.
“I wish you all could have just met him. He wanted to be a police officer, he would have been all in your face asking you a million questions, ‘how do you do this, how do you do that?’” Curry said.
Wilcox’s funeral was over the weekend so the family has been incredibly busy preparing for that and grieving the loss of a son and brother. Curry said she’s so grateful to CMPD for their support.
“My other kids are like ‘Mama what are we doing for Christmas?’ and it’s like literally I forgot about it. I appreciate this a lot, you really don’t understand how much I appreciate this," she said.
Officers used a private fund that CMPD officers have access to to pay for the family’s gifts.
“It’s nice they care, they want the kids to have a good Christmas," Curry said. “Who doesn’t want a kid to have a good Christmas?”
The private fund CMPD used for the presents is filled through donations. Community members and local businesses can donate to the fund so officers have resources to do things like this for families affected by crime.
A previous version of this article incorrectly said CMPD used money from the fund to pay for the funeral. It has been corrected in this article.
