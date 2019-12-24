Christmas Eve, Christmas Day deliver sunny skies, above-average temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a day of soaking rain, drier and warmer air are now moving into the Carolinas. The return of high pressure will bring lighter winds, clear skies, and above normal temperatures to the area today.
Tuesday highs will reach the mid 60s across the Piedmont with lower 60s expected in the higher elevations. Overnight fog development is possible in the mountain valleys as clear skies and light winds dominate. Expect lows slightly above freezing in the mountains, meanwhile overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the Charlotte metro area.
The warm and dry trend continues into Christmas Day. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will remain over the Carolinas through Friday giving leading to the continuation of dry conditions and above average temperatures.
Anticipate an increase in cloud cover into the weekend ahead of a round of potentially heavy rain Sunday afternoon. Over the next 48 hours the timing and possible impacts of the next round of wet weather will be much clearer, so check back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.
Happy Holidays,
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
